Zacks: Analysts Expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to Post -$3.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.93) and the lowest is ($3.78). PBF Energy reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 610%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year earnings of ($10.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.94) to ($9.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PBF stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $994.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 98.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PBF Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in PBF Energy by 170.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

