Zacks: Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

PING traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,787. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06.

In related news, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $316,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172,261 shares of company stock valued at $137,459,351. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.