Zacks: Analysts Expect Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.61). Prevail Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 559,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 273,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prevail Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

