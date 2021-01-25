Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.67 million and the highest is $13.84 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.30 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.30%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.