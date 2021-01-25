Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $5,015,124.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.67. 689,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,273. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

