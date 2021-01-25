Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $96,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cactus by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 11,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Cactus by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 330,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,178. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $31.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

