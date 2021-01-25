Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME stock opened at $97.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $101.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

