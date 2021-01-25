Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.61). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09.

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.81. 228,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,591. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 323,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 239,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 160,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.