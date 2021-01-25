Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 173.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $128,169.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.