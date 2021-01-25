Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.03. 27,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,829. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,780.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

