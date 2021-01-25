Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.04. 137,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 556,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

