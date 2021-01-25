Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

