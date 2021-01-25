Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BOKF. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

BOKF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 250,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 99.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 109,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

