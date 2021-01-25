Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report sales of $113.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.52 million to $113.70 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $111.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $460.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.30 million to $466.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $518.89 million, with estimates ranging from $512.40 million to $524.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.15, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $38,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,308.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,066. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,925 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 78.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 350,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after buying an additional 153,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

