Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.82). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 6,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,779. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

