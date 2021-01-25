Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). Neuronetics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $408.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

