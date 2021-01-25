Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $9.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.27 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $35.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $37.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,502. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.23.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.