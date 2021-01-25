Zacks: Brokerages Expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. OSI Systems reported earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

OSI Systems stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems by 224.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

