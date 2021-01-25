Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. The Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $148.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,781. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Hershey by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.