Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 45,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.