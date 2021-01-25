Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Yum China by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Yum China by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

