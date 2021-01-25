Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

AKZOY opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

