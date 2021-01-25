Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Hold

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18. Premier has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

