Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 160,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.