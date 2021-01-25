Zacks Investment Research Lowers Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) to Sell

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Burning Rock Biotech stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. 300,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,298. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 28.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $512,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter worth $502,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

