Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $37.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,265,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,398 shares of company stock worth $5,553,754. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

