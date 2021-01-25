Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CRVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $113.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.