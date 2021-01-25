Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to Hold

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

FCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 441,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,533. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

