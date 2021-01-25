Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

NYSE:INGR opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.32. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 9.3% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 891,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $29,205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,938,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.1% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 353,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

