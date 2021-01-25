Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Hold

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 573,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 171,930 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

