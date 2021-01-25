Zacks Investment Research Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

MFGP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

