Zacks Investment Research Lowers Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFF. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of VFF opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.74 million, a P/E ratio of -250.35 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

