Zacks Investment Research Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry in the past six months and earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have moved 3.4% north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its prospects. The company has been benefiting from higher penetration of its e-commerce business. Defying the COVID-19 related disruptions, comps grew 24.4% year over year in fiscal third-quarter, given comps growth in the e-commerce business. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. However, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales weighing on margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.94.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

