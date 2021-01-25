Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Hold

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy solid online show since fourth quarter fiscal 2019. Further, the company’s digital unit gained from BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Moving on, it is on track with its three-year long store optimization efforts, which makes it well-positioned for a solid start to fiscal 2021. However, the company posted weak third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. COVID-related headwinds, including dismal store traffic, significant shipping constraints and increased freight expenses dented quarterly growth. Also, sale of non-core businesses and store closures weighed on sales. Going ahead, in-store traffic is likely to remain drab in fiscal fourth quarter.”
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.
BBBY traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.81. 1,996,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,970,619. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 792,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth about $262,000.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
