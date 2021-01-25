Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 833,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 14,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; EvoluciÃ³n property totaling an area of 45,000 hectares located in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Saxony Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

