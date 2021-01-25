Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $581.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 60.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hawkins by 263.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Hawkins by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

