ZENZO Achieves Market Cap of $557,572.05 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $557,572.05 and $4,381.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00149141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010195 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

