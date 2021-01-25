ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZeroSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $2.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io.

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

