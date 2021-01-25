Zeusshield 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,426.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $260,998.58 and $1,426.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.73 or 0.00813404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.19 or 0.04436814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

