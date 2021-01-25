ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $418,241.38 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $418,241.38 and $14,518.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.
ZeuxCoin Coin Profile
ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The Reddit community for ZeuxCoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “
ZeuxCoin Coin Trading
ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
