ZeuxCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $418,241.38 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $418,241.38 and $14,518.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.18 or 0.00734938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.88 or 0.04143067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016829 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. The Reddit community for ZeuxCoin is https://reddit.com/