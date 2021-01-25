Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0670 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $728.87 million and $78.90 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00064962 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003984 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003639 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002985 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,168,500,480 coins and its circulating supply is 10,877,033,327 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.