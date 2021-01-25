Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

ZTS stock opened at $163.33 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.35.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

