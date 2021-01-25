ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Buy Rating from Stephens

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.27 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,678,953 shares of company stock worth $116,516,224 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

