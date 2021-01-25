ZPER (ZPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $608,722.15

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 155.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 338.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $608,722.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00066153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004051 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003644 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

