ZumCoin (ZUM) Market Capitalization Tops $650,615.98

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $650,615.98 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

