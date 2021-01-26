-$0.08 EPS Expected for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seelos Therapeutics.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEEL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.