$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings. Enerplus reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 45.0% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $752.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 3.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

