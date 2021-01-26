$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.