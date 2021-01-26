$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.43. Macy’s reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

NYSE M traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 1,018,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,596,996. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

