-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.12). Health Catalyst posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $833,006.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,544,024 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,784,000 after buying an additional 1,927,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after buying an additional 380,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,176,000 after buying an additional 1,170,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

